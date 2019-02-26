Rosmah loses bid to suspend jeweller’s lawsuit over gems

Lebanese firm Global Royalty Trading SAL filed the suit last June to demand Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor return 44 pieces of jewellery it claimed to have sent her for her private viewing or to compensate it US$14.79 million in lieu of the items. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — A Lebanese jeweller’s lawsuit against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor may proceed once the police confirm they have the 44 disputed pieces of jewellery in their possession, the High Court decided today.

According to her lawyers, the court did not grant a stay of suit they had sought during today’s hearing.

“Whilst the court did not allow a stay of proceedings, the court accepted the arguments that was advanced by our client’s counsel N. Rajivan that the trial should not be proceeded with until after the expiry of the seizure in May, 2019.

“Hence, the court exercised its discretion in adjourning the trial altogether. This position was similarly adopted by the government,” Rosmah’s lawyers said in a statement.

Lebanese firm Global Royalty Trading SAL filed the suit last June to demand Rosmah return 44 pieces of jewellery it claimed to have sent her for her private viewing or to compensate it US$14.79 million in lieu of the items.

Rosmah previously argued that she was not liable for the items, claiming as they were now in the custody of the police as part of their raids on residences linked to her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.