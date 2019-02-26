Perak Ruler receives Johor’s royal award

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (in blue) presenting the Darjah Kerabat Johor Yang Amat Dihormati Pangkat Pertama to Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at a ceremony in Istana Perak, Kuala Lumpur today. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Ruler of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar accorded the Darjah Kerabat Johor Yang Amat Dihormati Pangkat Pertama (DK1) to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today.

The award ceremony was held at Istana Perak in Kuala Lumpur and posted on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page.

Present to accompany Sultan Ibrahim was Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibrahim.

Sultan Nazrin, 62, became the 35th Sultan of Perak in 2014, after the death of his father Sultan Azlan Shah.

He is related to Tunku Idris, the Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and their other siblings as they share a common maternal ancestor, Sultan Idris Shah I of Perak.

The ceremony started with a prayer led by Johor Islamic Council Advisor, Datuk Noh Gadut, before being followed by the award ceremony by Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present at the ceremony was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, Johor Royal Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli and Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

Among the Perak leaders present were its Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja, General (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Zahidi Zainuddin.