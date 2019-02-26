Pakatan hopeful left outside polling centre after forgetting election tag

Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali speaks to reporters at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 26 — Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali had a small hiccup when he forgot his election tag and was refused entry into the polling centre for early voters in the Semenyih by-election this morning.

The 31-year-old only managed to enter the multipurpose hall at Battalion 4 of the General Operations Force camp here at 11.45am, over three hours after his arrival.

“I was actually at the gates by 8.50am before realising my tag and pass was in another car headed to Kuala Lumpur,” he told reporters.

