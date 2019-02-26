Married couple gets 24 months’ jail for abusing son

The couple was also placed on a three-year good behaviour bond and to do 48 hours of community service, or to serve another year in jail. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — A bus driver and his wife were sentenced to 24 months’ jail each by the Sessions Court here today after the couple pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing their 12-year-old son.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun ordered Muhammad Farid Rosli, 29, and his 38-year-old Indonesian wife, Yuliani Chosibah to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest, which was last February 19.

The couple was also placed on a three-year good behaviour bond and to do 48 hours of community service, or to serve another year in jail.

They were charged, as the persons having the care of the child, to have abused and neglected the boy in a manner likely to cause him physical injury at their house at Pangsapuri Desa Melayu here between 2017 and February 18 this year.

The boy, who does not attend school, is Yuliani’s biological child and Muhammad Farid’s step-son.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Farid had been abusing the boy since the child was 10 by hitting him with a rotan, while Yuliani hit her son with cloth hangers. The acts were witnessed by Yuliani’s mother-in-law.

Deputy public prosecutor Suhaila Shafi’uddin prosecuted, while the couple was unrepresented. — Bernama