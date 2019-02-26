IGP: Nazri under sedition investigation

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pic) says the police are investigating Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz under the Sedition Act 1948. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Police are investigating Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz for alleged offences under the Sedition Act, Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun said.

The inspector-general of police confirmed this after attending the Federal Reserve Unit’s 63rd anniversary celebrations in Cheras here today, according to the Malaysiakini news portal.

“We are investigating him under the Sedition Act 1948 and we will complete our investigation papers as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying.

“When they are complete, we will hand them to the deputy public prosecutor for further action or instructions.”

Yesterday, Nazri confirmed he was questioned by the police over remarks he made while on the campaign trail for the Semenyih by-election last week.

Among others, Nazri claimed the appointment of non-Muslims as the attorney general (AG), chief justice and finance minister was causing fear among the Malay community.

He also said non-Malays should not question Malay privileges as the former group also enjoys special privileges such as vernacular schools.

Nazri yesterday defended his statement and said a non-Bumiputera AG could lead to bias in cases such as that involving deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.