Four tertiary students detained for being alleged drug traffickers

Police arrested four tertiary students suspected of being drug traffickers in Matang. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 26 — Police arrested four tertiary students suspected of being drug traffickers in the Matang vicinity and seized RM10,576 worth of ganja.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Sahar Abd Latif said acting on information and intelligence gathered, police raided an unnumbered house in Kampung Sungai Cina at 4pm.

“The police found eleven transparent plastic packets and compressed ganja in bottles, tin cans and boxes weighing 264.41 grammes.

“The suspects aged 21 to 24 years were also tested positive for drugs. Cannabis blenders, young cannabis plants and weighing scales were also seized,” he said in a statement here today.

Sahar said the initial investigations found that the suspects had started trafficking drugs from the beginning of the year.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and carries a death sentence, if convicted. — Bernama