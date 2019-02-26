EC: Report any election offences seen in Semenyih

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 26 ― The Election Commission (EC) urged members of the public who witness election offences for the by-election here to lodge police reports.

EC chairman Azhar Harun said this was necessary in order for his commission to begin its own investigations.

“The EC can only act once an official report is lodged to the police because we are merely managing the elections,” Azhar told reporters outside the multipurpose hall after inspecting the voting hall.

Azhar said only the police were authorised to collect evidence or compel statements from alleged offenders, without which the EC could not take further action.

He also said ensuring fair elections was the duty of all.

On a police report lodged by Umno Youth last week alleging vote-buying, he said the police have referred the case to the relevant agencies.

Early voting is taking place today for the Semenyih state by-election that will be held on Saturday.