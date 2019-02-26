Dr M urges enhanced safety measures after Langkawi ferry fire

Passengers disembark a ferry bound for Kuala Perlis after it caught fire yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called for the upgrading of safety measures and maintenance of the ferries serving Langkawi in the wake of a ferry that caught fire yesterday.

“We are grateful that there was no loss of lives,” the Prime Minister posted on his official Twitter account.

Fifty-two passengers were rescued by nearby boats and ferries after the Dragon Star 1 ferry caught fire soon after leaving the Kuah Ferry Terminal in Langkawi for Kuala Perlis at 2.45pm yesterday.

Dr Mahathir, who is the MP for Langkawi, expressed his gratitude to the rescue team and others who helped the passengers to safety. — Bernama