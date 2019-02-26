Defence Ministry disavows ‘recommendation letters’ linked to Mat Sabu, files police report

Special functions officer to the minister of defence, Rafizal Ali, speaks to reporters outside the Wangsa Maju Police Station in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Two fake recommendation letters linked to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu have been circulated in public in what could possibly be an attempt to secure contracts with his ministry.

However, the letters which allegedly approved the supply of furniture and bus services to agencies under the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) were intercepted before the projects could be carried out, and a police report has been filed to protect the minister — popularly known as Mat Sabu — his office and the ministry’s reputation from tarnish.

“We have been informed that two individuals outside from the ministry were involved in the act. We have given the names to the police.

“I am not sure how much the estimated cost is for the bus service contract, but the cost for the furniture supplies are approximately RM3 million,” Rafizal Ali, a special functions officer to Mohamad, told reporters after filing the report at the Wangsa Maju police station here today.

Rafizal said the first letter dated last December 9 had requested a special recommendation from the defence minister to supply furniture to the Armed Forces.

He said the letter had the remark “received” a stamp from the minister’s office on December 24, and even bore Mohamad’s signature and name on it which were dated December 9, 2018.

“Upon receiving the information, we found that the minister had never issued such recommendation letter to the company.

“The signature and official stampings on the letter is not from the minister or his office,” Rafizal said, adding that the company was found to be based in Kelantan.

The second letter, dated January 17, stated that a company based in Sg Petani, Kedah, was issued an offer letter from the Royal Malaysian Navy to provide bus and shuttle services for the Armed Forces headquarters.

Rafizal said the company also allegedly received a certificate of appointment for a five-year contract from February 2019 to February 2024 for those services, which he insisted were untrue.

“No such offer letter or appointment certificate were issued by the department,” he said.

Rafizal named the companies and disclosed them to reporters, but Malay Mail is not publishing them at the moment pending verification.