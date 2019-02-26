Cops seize more than RM1m worth of drugs in Kelantan

Police seized more than RM1.15 million worth of drugs in two separate incidences in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Kok Lanas yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Feb 26 ― Kelantan police have confiscated various types of drugs worth RM1.15 million and a Revolver in two separate incidences in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Kok Lanas, here yesterday.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said this was the largest confiscation by the police in the first two months of this year.

He said besides the drugs, police also confiscated the suspects’ vehicles including a Toyota Vellfire and a BMW as well as RM700 in cash, all amounting to RM360,700.

“In the two cases, we detained five men aged between 24 and 53 years, including one detainee under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca),” he said.

“All the suspects were remanded from February 25 until March 3 for further investigations,” he told reporters at a media conference held at the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Hasanuddin said the first confiscation was made after police detained a car at the traffic junction near Rantau Panjang at 8.30pm on February 24.

He said following a check of the vehicle, police found drugs believed to be 72,000 methamphetamine pills in a package, with a market worth of RM1.08 million.

“Further investigations found that the suspect had been detained under Poca for an offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code in Rantau Panjang since 2016.

“The suspect, 33, who was also found to be positive for methamphetamine, was detained for seven days and is being investigated under Section 39B under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a mandatory death sentence,” he said.

Hasanuddin said in the second case in Kok Lanas here, a police team raided a house in a residential area at 12.10am today.

He said following the raid, four men aged between 24 and 53 years were detained after they put up a struggle.

“In the raid, police found crystals believed to be syabu, on the floor,” he said, adding that further questioning of one of the suspects led police to check a nearby house where they found several packages of heroin and syabu, as well as a Revolver gun.

He said urine tests conducted on all the suspects who worked as labourers, cattle breeders and contractors were found to be positive for drugs and they had previous criminal records,

“In this raid, 290 bottles containing white powder believed to be heroin weighing 1.629 kg was seized, a packet containing crystals weighing 1.073kg believed to be syabu and a pistol were seized.

“The total market value of these items was RM71,980 while the confiscated vehicles were worth RM360,700,” he said.

Hasanuddin said the cases were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 12(2) and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960. ― Bernama