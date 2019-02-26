Adib signalled that he was beaten up, says IJN surgical assistant

An ambulance carrying the body of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim arrives at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 26 — A surgical assistant officer of the National Heart Institute (IJN) told the Coroner Court here today that Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim told him he was beaten.

Muhammad Ashraff Baruji, 27, said Muhammad Adib only signalled using his head when asked on the injuries he sustained.

“At that time, Adib was not wearing clothes. I asked Adib again. Where did you fall? He replied by shaking his head and making a sign by turning with his left wrist (like none).

“I asked him again, did you remember getting beaten? He nodded. Do you know where you are, he signalled below (like here). After that, he started to move his legs and hands. Later, I told him we will continue later, and told him to rest. I also left the place,” he said.

The 16th witness was also seen choking when he was answering the questions of conducting officer Hamdan Hamzah on the 10th day of the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib.

Asked by Hamdan if he related the matter to Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib, the witness said “I told him on Christmas Day.”

Replying to a question by Hamdan on why he took so long to inform Dr Mohamed Ezani on the matter, Muhammad Ashraf said at that time, he considered the communication between Adib and him as being confidential with a patient.

Hamdan: In the course of looking after Adib, did you ask about his injuries?

Muhammad Ashraf: Yes. On that night...after physiotherapy when I was cleaning Adib for bed. I asked him if he remembered what happened. Initially Adib shook his head. Later I spoke to him...it does not matter, tell me when you want.

“Later, when I want to leave, he pulled my left sleeve. Adib nodded and signalled he wanted to write (on the white board). I gave Adib the white board and later asked him. Was Adib pulled? He used his left hand and placed it on the shoulder like being pulled.

To a question by lawyer Kamaruzaman Abdul Wahab representing Adib’s family, the witness said he was forced to end the conversation with Adib as he did not want Adib to be restless.

Kamaruzaman: After that night, did Adib relate some more?

Muhammad Ashraff: No

Kamaruzaman: Did you ask him again?

Muhammad Ashraff: No

Kamaruzaman: When was the last time you communicated with him?

Muhammad Ashraff: Before he became critical.

While relating his moments with Adib, the witness who was seen emotional said he was relieved when

Adib wrote on the board he wanted fruit juice as he wanted to get well fast.

"I told him if he wants to get well, I will be the first person to buy him fruit juice,” he said while wiping away his tears.

Hamdan: How was your relationship with Adib? Do you understand Adib’s hand signs?

Muhammad Ashraff: We were close. I understand, he communicated by nodding or shaking his head

Hamdan: How did Adib respond to you?

Muhammad Ashraff: Adib was on medications for 12 days, but when I spoke to him, he was able to give me rational answers. I always gave him words of encouragement.

Muhammad Adib, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple site at USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 Nov last year.

He died on Dec 17 at IJN.

The inquest being heard before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad will resume tomorrow. — Bernama