FT mosques, suraus to get star rating after assessment, says Mujahid

SHAH ALAM, Feb 26 — All mosques and suraus in the Federal Territories will be evaluated and given star rating beginning this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusuf Rawa.

He said this was to promote quality of governance at the religious institution which was in tandem with the ‘Masjid Rahmah’ concept to make the religious institution as a centre of excellence.

“It is important that Islam is seen as a model to the world not only to us ... Perhaps we (the imam and mosque chairman) are ordinary people but our work is extraordinary as we have to promote the image of Islam in Malaysia,” he said after launching the Standard Rating Book for Mosques issued by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department here today.

He said the evaluation on the mosques would be made later this year after all mosques have been given a briefing.

“Our intention is not to look down on mosques with low ratings but to encourage them to compete to do good as they will be evaluated on cleanliness, friendliness, activities and upkeep of surrounding areas,” he said.

In the meantime, Mujahid advised the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council to send mosque officials to the Professional Imam Executive Diploma programme at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, the first university to offer a course for imams.

“I am confident that through this programme the imams will be able to conduct themselves more professionally and ethically in dealing with problems of religion as well as in interacting with the community,” he said.

Mujahid also reminded that mosques should be free from political influences and to remain as a venue to unify the Muslim ummah and society. — Bernama