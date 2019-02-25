Umno sec-gen pledges to win back party defectors if BN wins Semenyih

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Semenyih February 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEMENYIH, Feb 25 — Umno will send an entourage to win back defectors who had quit the party should Barisan Nasional win the Semenyih seat, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

“At the 14th general election, Umno had 2.5 million votes while Bersatu had a mere 700,00 votes.

“I promise you that if the people of Semenyih reject the Bersatu candidate and support BN we will send an entourage to ask Bersatu to be disbanded and Bersatu members can then join us in Umno,” Umno secretary-general said when met on the campaign trail for BN candidate Zakaria Hanafi today.

Annuar, who was speaking to 200 veteran army personnel at Dewan Sri Cempaka today said he had shared a stage with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in Melaka yesterday.

He said the Melaka Umno chief had asked Hadi to solidify their working relationships through a nikah.

“They asked us to bernikah (get engaged) but that means one of us must be the girl. I said this is not possible because Umno and PAS do not support the LGBTQ community,” said Annuar.

“I said both parties are strong, brave, powerful and handsome so we don’t need to nikah.

“We can’t deny the fact we lost the government but right now are rebuilding towards a new hope.

“We cannot forget the rights of Malays and Muslims and this has always been our top agenda. Hence what’s wrong with Malu apa Bossku defending the rights of the Malays?” asked Annuar, in reference to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s social media persona.

“I am confident that if both Umno and PAS combine we will definitely be able to remove PH from the government,” said the MP for Ketereh.