Sure you sent resignation letter to HQ? Umno sec-gen asks Isa Samad

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today he has yet to see any resignation letter from Tan Sri Isa Samad, after the latter claimed to have called it quits last September over the Port Dickson by-election.

Isa, a former Umno vice-president, disclosed to reporters in Semenyih last night that he is unsure if he is still a member of the Malay party as he had not received any acknowledgement of his resignation letter.

“I have not seen the letter he had supposedly sent. You need to ask him if he sent a letter to us.

“All I have seen are just media statements that he had quit the party,” Annuar told Malay Mail when contacted for comment.

The Keterah MP declined to confirm or deny Isa’s Umno membership when asked, saying instead that the question should be posed to the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar.

The Star reported Isa, who was in the company of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on the Semenyih campaign trail last night, telling reporters that he does not know if he is still an Umno member or otherwise as the party has not indicated its acceptance or rejection.

“I’m not sure if I’m still in or out. I haven’t checked the membership list. Yes, I put in my resignation but I never heard back,” he was quoted saying.

Isa had run as an independent candidate after Umno chose to sit out the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election last September against Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.