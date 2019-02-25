Semenyih by-election is a go, says EC chief

Tomorrow is the early voting date for the by-election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Election Commission (EC) will continue with the Semenyih state by-election as scheduled on March 2, according to its chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said this follows the court’s decision to strike out a lawsuit filed by a registered voter in Semenyih against the EC.

“The EC welcomes the decision of the Shah Alam High Court today which ruled that all the decisions made by the EC on the Semenyih by-election process were valid and complied with the provisions of the law,” he said in a statement.

Tomorrow is the early voting date for the by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on Jan 11 due to a heart attack.

It witnesses a four-cornered fight among PH’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng. — Bernama