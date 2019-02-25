Rantau voters say prefer local resident to represent them

The Federal Court on February 18 rejected the appeal of former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pic) to set aside the decision of the Seremban Special Election Court which declared his victory in Rantau in the 14th general election as null and void. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEREMBAN, Feb 25 — Voters appear to be favouring a local resident to represent them in the Rantau by-election which will be held soon.

Most of them generally felt a candidate who is a local would understand the needs and problems of the local community apart from being humble and having cordial relations with the people.

Motorcycle shop owner, Thoo Chee Kian, 47, said he preferred a local resident as Rantau representative and the leader should not only be able to bring the necessary development but also those desired by the local people.

“We want our assemblyman to be a local resident so that the leader would know the intricacies of the place as well as the needs and interests of residents here. If our representative is not from Rantau, he would not know the problems of the local community.

“Currently I am very comfortable with the atmosphere in Rantau and the facilities available. But we hope more car parking space would be provided in Rantau town,” he told Bernama here.

Former private sector worker, S. Mail Suradrin, 68, said a candidate from among local residents would be the key to continuous development in Rantau as well as to resolve problems faced by the people here.

“ A local boy will understand the issues in Rantau compared to an outsider who will take a longer time to appreciate the needs of the residents,” he said.

Echoing the similar view was food stall assistant, Atikah Khairi, 25, who said being people friendly and being close to the residents would be criteria for all contesting candidates.

“On the overall, the area has experienced development with a few issues such as stray cattle on the road and in public places as well as pollution in Sungai Linggi and Sungai Semin.

“Apart from that, public transport such as bus and taxi could be improved and there is a problem of telecommunication lines in several spots in this constituency,” she said.

Meanwhile, housewife, S. Muniamah, 54, wants the local resident who is representing the area to be young and healthy.

Apart from that, she also wants the assemblyman to go down to the ground to truly understand the people’s problems and should be approachable after winning the election.

“In other words, the representative has to understand the people’s needs and should be concerned about the people,’ she said.

The Rantau by-election was announced after the Federal Court on February 18 rejected the appeal of former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri mohamad Hasan to set aside the decision of the Seremban Special Election Court which declared his victory in Rantau in the 14th general election as null and void.

In April last year, PKR through its candidate Dr S. Streram was not allowed to contest for not having a pass issued by the Election Commission to enter the nomination centre which caused Mohamad who is Umno deputy president to be declared as winner of the seat without contest.

Dr Streram later filed a petition with the court to seek a by-election be held after alleging Mohamad’s victory should be declared as invalid on May 23 last year. — Bernama