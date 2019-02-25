PM: Buying over all toll companies impossible because too expensive

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the government simply cannot buy over all toll companies in the country to abolish tolls because this will reduce public funding for other projects. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KLANG, Feb 25 ― The government simply cannot buy over every toll concessionaire in the country to abolish tolls because this will reduce public funding for other projects, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said that while he understands the frustration of the people who demand toll-free roads ― a Pakatan Harapan (PH) 2018 election promise ― he also hoped that the people would understand that taxpayers’ monies which would be used.

“Yes, the criticisms from the people is bound to come because we did not abolish tolls. However, the people have to understand that though they don't have to pay tolls, the government will then have to pay tolls, and the government will pay tolls from the monies collected from the people.

“In the end, it is still the people who would be paying, though it is through the government. The government has to buy the highways. Whose money should be used for it? It is the monies from the taxes collected,” he added.

He then explained that the government would also have to constantly service and repair the highway roads after it buys them over, and this would leave a deeper dent in Putrajaya's coffers.

“This also means that part of the tax monies collected will be used to service the roads, meaning the government will lack funds for other needed projects,” he said.

He was responding to a question as to how PH would manage voter sentiment, especially with regards to the coalition's yet to be fulfilled election promise to abolish tolls.

MORE TO COME