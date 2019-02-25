Penang South Reclamation will benefit fishermen, says Penang exco

Afif said it was a misconception that PSR will result in fishermen losing their livelihoods. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 25 — The proposed Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project to create three islands off the southern coast of Penang island will benefit fishermen in the area, Penang state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin said.

The agriculture, agro-based industries, rural development and health committee chairman said new jetties will be built along the beach for fishermen.

“Fishermen will be given priority in business and entrepreneurial opportunities in PSR when the project commences,” he said in a statement issued today.

He rebutted a recent news report which highlighted 1,500 fishermen’s hope for PSR to be cancelled.

Persatuan Nelayan Selatan Pulau Pinang chairman Arshad Omar reportedly said the project will affect the fishermen’s livelihood and hoped that the federal government will fund the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) so that the state need not proceed with PSR.

PSR is the state government’s funding model for its ambitious RM46 billion PTMP.

Dr Afif said it was a misconception that fishermen will lose their livelihoods due to PSR.

“There will be access channels that separate the three reclaimed islands from the Penang Island, as well as access channels between the reclaimed islands to maintain access to the open sea for continuation of fishing activities,” he said.

He said the state government carried out additional supporting studies to include all affected communities in its environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

“With insights from the result of the studies, the state has taken a conscious approach to improve the livelihood of the community in southern Penang Island, especially the fishermen,” he said.

He said PSR is not just a reclamation project but it is also crucial for Penang to transform the state into a technologically advanced, modern and socially progressive state.

“It is planned to transform Penang into a World Class Smart City with benefits for all including the fishermen,” he said.

He said the state government is now working on the best deals based on feedback to come up with fair compensation for the fishermen community.

“The state government takes the welfare of the fishermen community seriously, and will come up with a fair and transparent compensation or ex-gratia scheme along with a host of measures as per the EIA Report to ensure their well-being as well as their next generations, while safeguarding the environment,” he said.

He said PSR will be a well-planned and holistic smart city which will nurture a generation of world-class ideas.

“The fishermen will upgrade their standard of living at the end of the day as well,” he said.

The PTMP is the state’s comprehensive mega project designed to solve traffic issues in the state and it includes the implementation of public transport such as Light Rail Transit (LRT), bus rapid transit (BRT) and a massive network of highways such as Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1).