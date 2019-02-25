Pakatan’s Semenyih candidate apologises for disappearing act

Pakatan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali (second from left) greets supporters during a walkabout in Semenyih February 20, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEMENYIH, Feb 25 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih state by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali tendered his apology to the media following his ‘disappearance’ at the campaign series today.

He said there was a possibility of technical problems in channeling information on his campaign activities resulting in many members of the media failing to cover his campaign today.

“I apologise, there could be a communication problem among my team with the media and the latter could not obtain my campaign schedule today.

“I also realised that no media followed me today, and there were only several at the mosque,” he told reporters at the walk-about session at the night market site near Rinching town today.

He explained that his campaign today still took place as normal including managing to visit two cases of deaths of villagers in Semenyih and attending a meeting with the party leadership in Kuala Lumpur.

Today, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) treasurer went off the media’s radar which triggered questions among the media practitioners stationed at the constituency.

Commenting further, Muhammad Aiman also parried allegations his absence was because he was under pressure and tired following his tight schedule.

“No, no. That is incorrect. I am always campaigning. I have four more days to campaign, how can I stop, we will go all out,” he said.

The polling days has been fixed for Saturday while the early voting process would take place tomorrow involving 858 policemen at two polling centres, namely, Semenyih General Operation Force Fourth Batalion Camp and the Kajang District Police Headquarters.

The Semenyih by-election would see a four-corner fight involving Muhammad Aiman facing the Barisan Nasional candidate Zakaria Hanafi, Parti Sosialis Malaysia candidate Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng. — Bernama