MB: Selangor to expand maintenance, repair and overhaul sector

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Selangor is expanding its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector in a bid to establish itself as the aerospace and aviation industry’s gateway to Asian countries, says Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

The state is currently in talks with international companies for the relocation of some of their operations to Selangor, including around Subang Airport, Serendah and KLIA, Sepang, he said.

“Thirty per cent of the aerospace and aviation activities and demand are coming from the Asia Pacific region, and have been growing fast over the last 10 years.

“On the other hand, worldwide production of aircraft is only at appropriately 600 units per year. There are more than 10,000 aircraft orders which are now pending, not to mention the MRO activities, even to the point of scrapping or tearing down Boeing 737, 757, 767 and 747 planes as well as Airbus A300,” he said in his speech during the Selangor Aerospace Action Plan town hall session here today.

Amirudin said the supply chain of aircraft parts and MRO is a huge business that the state could and would be willing to share.

“We have Selangor citizens who are working in the MRO segment and manufacture of aircraft parts, and they are working with major aerospace brands and aviation companies in many parts of the world including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and even Airbus itself, not forgetting in the areas of military MRO and manufacturing for parts of craft,” he said.

He also said that the state plans to have a fully integrated logistics system for the aviation and aerospace industry, using the Internet of Things to put in place a value-added manufacturing system and provide a more conducive ecosystem for investors.

Selangor is also strategically planning towards a future of robotics, the menteri besar explained.

“The aerospace and aviation arena is not just about commercial aircraft or defence but also about drones and air taxis, which I believe would be in the market next year,” he said.

Selangor has been the main hub for Malaysia’s aerospace and aerospace industry, with 62 per cent of Malaysia’s aerospace players located in the state.

Amirudin earlier today witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between UMW Development Sdn Bhd and Invest Selangor to facilitate discussions leading to the marketing and promotion of the UMW High Value Manufacturing Park in Serendah.

The park, located next to an automotive manufacturing facility, consists of 861 acres (348.4 hectares) of land with supporting commercial development planned for the northern part of the site. ― Bernama