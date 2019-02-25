Judge tells lawyer Sangeet not to play games on affidavit leak

On February 14, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had filed an affidavit supporting Laywer Sangeet Kaur Deo’s (pic) application to declare the failure of the Chief Justice to defend the integrity of the judiciary in two cases. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — High Court judge Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril questioned lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo today over how a judge’s affidavit, which alleged judicial malpractices, in support of her lawsuit ended up in the public sphere.

When the lawyer said she did not know how it happened, Justice Mohd Firuz said: “Don’t play that game with me.”

Online portal Malaysiakini reported that Firuz also asked Sangeet why she served her affidavit-in-reply today when it was leaked more than a week ago and everyone else had access to the document.

Sangeet told the court that she filed the documents on February 14 but also followed instructions to serve it to the defendants today, to which the judge replied that she should not have waited for her affidavit-in-reply to be circulated to the public before formally serving it.

“All of us want to get to the bottom of it [...] there are honest judges as well,” Mohd Firuz reportedly said, adding that he too had access to the document.

On February 14, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had filed an affidavit supporting Sangeet’s application to declare the failure of the Chief Justice to defend the integrity of the judiciary in two cases.

The 65-page document accused several unnamed judges of misconduct and of trying to scam the government, while also interfering with other judge’s decisions.

In response the government announced that a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) will investigate the claims made against the judiciary.

Later, Sangeet maintained to reporters that she did not know how Hamid Sultan’s affidavit was leaked, saying that she was surprised when she received it on WhatsApp.