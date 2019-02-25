EC: 858 early voters to cast ballots in Semenyih tomorrow

Azhar Azizan Harun said the early voters comprise police personnel from the General Operations Force and their spouses. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A total of 858 out of the 951 early voters of the Semenyih constituency by-election will be exercising their rights as voters tomorrow.

The Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the early voters comprise police personnel from the General Operations Force (PGA) and their spouses, of whom 761 would vote at the voting centre at the multipurpose hall of Batallion 4 PGA Semenyih and 97 others would cast their vote at Discress Room, Kajang district police headquarters (IPD).

“Meanwhile, another 93 PGA policemen were postal voters,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar added the voting centre at the multipurpose hall of Batallion 4 PGA Semenyih will be open at 8am to 5pm, while the voting centre at IPD Kajang Discress Room will be closed at 2pm.

The early voting process will be monitored by agents of every candidate as well as election observers from representatives of organisations and non-governmental organisations appointed by the EC, he said.

“Other than that, the EC will also broadcast the early voting process through Facebook Live,” he said.

He added the ballot papers for early voting would not be counted in the voting centres tomorrow, but the ballot boxes will be kept at the lockups of the police station for safekeeping.

“On March 2 (Saturday), these ballot boxes will be taken to the counting centre specified by the EC to be counted and monitored by the candidates’ agents. The elected observers will also be allowed to observe the calculation process,” he said.

The Semenyih by-election will be held this Saturday. It will witness a four-cornered clash between Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The Semenyih seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on Jan 11 following a heart attack. — Bernama