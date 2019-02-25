Dr M: I don’t need PAS because Pakatan controls Dewan Rakyat

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says that he does not need PAS' support as he is currently already enjoying support from more than 50 per cent of MPs in Parliament. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Feb 25 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he does not need PAS' support for him to continue serving as prime minister amid rumours of a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

In a press conference here, the PM said that he does not need PAS' support as he is currently already enjoying support from more than 50 per cent of MPs in Parliament.

“I need about 50 per cent more support from MPs. I don't need support from PAS because Pakatan Harapan itself has more than half [the] seats in the Dewan Rakyat,” Dr Mahathir told reporters.

He said PAS is however free to support him, adding that there is no need for the party to convey that to him directly.

