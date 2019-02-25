Claiming 60pc winning chance, BN’s Semenyih candidate asks for PAS supporters’ votes

Barisan Nasional’s Semenyih candidate Zakaria Hanafi (right) greets army vets at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Semenyih February 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEMENYIH, Feb 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Semenyih Zakaria Hanafi said today he hopes PAS supporters will vote for him in the by-election’s early voting tomorrow.

According to him, BN has a 60 per cent chance of winning.

“PAS has its own programme and plans but I sincerely hope they will support me,” he told reporters after speaking to 200 armed forces veterans at Dewan Seri Cempaka here.

“We’ve had multiple meetings and sessions with PAS state and branch heads. God willing it’s all gone well so far.

“I feel we’ve got a 60 per cent chance to win, hence I urge all voters who want a strong Opposition voice to come out and vote wisely. Hopefully that’s for me and BN,” added the 58-year-old.

The Semenyih by-election features Muhammad Aiman Zainali of Pakatan Harapan, Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Socialist Party of Malaysia and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng, better known as “Uncle Kentang”.