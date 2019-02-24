Two friends die in head-on collision at road junction

BAGAN DATUK, Feb 24 — Two friends were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicle at the junction of Kilometre 16.5 of the Jalan Teluk Intan-Hutan Melintang here early today.

Perak Hilir District Police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said driver BA Maheshwara Rao, 26, and M. Shasissegar, 25, who were both from Hutan Melintang here, died on the spot in the accident, which occurred at about 5am.

However, the driver of the Toyota Hilux Shaikh Ariff Shaikh Din Mohamad, 23, and his passenger Muhammad Hazrul Syafuan Suhairi, also 23, suffered minor injuries. The duo, from Teluk Intan, were travelling from the opposite direction from Sabak Bernam.

“Investigation found that the driver of the Perodua Myvi, which was coming from Teluk Intan, lost control of the car at the junction and collided head-on with the other vehicle.

“Both men in the car died on the spot while the driver and passenger of the Toyota Hilux were taken to the Teluk Intan Hospital,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama