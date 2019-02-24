TMJ disagrees with establishment of Uhamka in Pagoh

JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has disagreed with plans to build Muhammadiyah University Prof Dr Hamka (Uhamka) in Pagoh.

Tunku Ismail said this was because Islam was under the responsibility of the state, namely the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

“Secondly this is seen as going against the state fatwa and will certainly result in confusion and quarrels among the people thereby raising conflicts among Muslims in Johor,” Tunku Ismail said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, HRH Crown Prince of Johor, today.

Local newspaper, Utusan Malaysia had on July 18 reported on Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s support for the establishment of the university’s first overseas campus in Malaysia.

Maszlee expressed his support on the move when he met a representative of the university Prof Suyatno in Putrajaya.

At present, Muhammadiyah University has over 10,000 educators managing 73 campuses which include universities, secondary schools, academies and polytechnics throughout Indonesia. — Bernama