Semenyih by-election: Police open two more investigation papers

SEMENYIH, Feb 24 — The police have opened two more investigation papers (IPs), bringing the total to eight, from a total of 28 police reports received during the campaign period for the Semenyih state by-election since last February 11.

The other IP was for alleged mischief following a report that was lodged yesterday on two banners of a candidate that were put up in Taman Tasik Semenyih been cut, he told a media conference at the Semenyih police station here today.

He said as of yesterday, a total of 154 political campaign permits had been issued by the police, with 78 permits issued for Pakatan Harapan, 66 for Barisan Nasional (BN) and 10 permits for Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

In another development, Mohd Sabri said the early voting process to be held this Tuesday would involve 951 police officers and personnel.

A total of 854 police officers and personnel will cast their votes at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force (GOF) Camp Semenyih, which will open from 8am until 5pm, while 94 others will vote at the Kajang district police headquarters, from 8am until 4pm, he added. — Bernama