Sarawak to set up welfare fund for religious associations

KUCHING, Feb 24 — Sarawak will set up a Religious Welfare Fund to cater to the financial needs of religious associations in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the fund would be created through the Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR).

"Currently, UNIFOR is raising money and encouraging people to donate towards the fund," he told reporters after a ground breaking ceremony for the House of The Epiphany at St. Thomas Cathedral here today.

Also present were UNIFOR director Datuk Dr Ngenang Jangu and Anglican Bishop of Kuching Danald Jute.

At the ceremony, Uggah handed over a RM7 million cheque for the construction of a new building for the House of the Epiphany (the Anglican theological college of Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam).

According to Uggah an advisory council of 10 religious leaders, including Christian, Buddhist, Hindu and Bahai leaders, would also be set up under the unit.

"Their (advisory council) role is to discuss any issues related to religion as well as to seek joint solutions in ensuring peace and unity in Sarawak," he said. — Bernama