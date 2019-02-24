Police probing three individuals over anti-Islam postings on social media

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks to reporters after the monthly assembly at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Authorities are investigating three individuals who have been accused of insulting Islam as well as Prophet Muhammad via social media.

Urging the public to be wary of making false and malicious statements online, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said such acts may jeopardise public order and affect the country’s national unity.

In a statement today, Mohamad Fuzi said the cases involved are postings by Facebook user Foo Sing Wai, who had written and shared infographics that insulted Prophet Muhammad and his wife, Siti Aisyah, and postings and comments on insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad by Facebook users Sarkar Tanesan and Sally Yen.

Fuzi said a total of 478 police reports was lodged against Foo, while 11 reports were lodged against Sarkar and two reports against Yen, as of 9am today.

“The 68-year-old suspect (Foo) was arrested on February 19, 2019, and remanded for three days from February 20 to February 22, 2019.

“Due to his age and health complications, the suspect was released on February 22, 2019 under police bail,” said Fuzi, adding that the investigation papers have been referred to the deputy prosecutor for further instructions.

Meanwhile, Fuzi said 21-year-old Sarkar was arrested on Thursday and his remand was extended to tomorrow to further assist with investigations.

As for Yen, Fuzi said the posting was originally posted in 2013, which had received 16 police reports, but was classified as NFA (no further action) by the deputy prosecutor as the owner of the Facebook account was not identified and had been referred to the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Investigation is being carried out to identify the owner of the Facebook user Sally Yen and the person that was behind the spread of the post,” the statement read.

The said three cases are being probed under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.