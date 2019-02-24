PKR says backs Dr M as PM amid no-confidence vote rumour

Anwar previously suggested that PAS concocted the rumour of a coup in order to distract from the scrutiny it was under. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR today reiterated its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad amid rumours of a plot to initiate a vote of no confidence against the prime minister.

In a statement, the PKR central leadership said that the alliance between Pakatan Harapan parties must be upheld, and that all members of the ruling coalition should not believe any rumours aimed at destabilising the bond between PH parties.

“Keadilan supports the Pakatan Harapan government under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir,” PKR said in a statement.

The party pointed out that it holds to the consensus reached on January 7 last year, whereby Dr Mahathir will be prime minister and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail the deputy prime minister.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will then become the next PM after a two-year period.

“Keadilan stresses that the party’s stand on the matter has not changed,” PKR said.

Yesterday, PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi posted a Facebook post that seemed to link Anwar to an alleged plan for a vote of no confidence against Dr Mahathir.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had also recently alleged that two PH parties were planning to move a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir, but did not provide evidence to back the claim.

Anwar previously suggested that PAS concocted the rumour of a coup in order to distract from the scrutiny it was under after president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang abandoned his defamation suit against Sarawak Report for claiming his party’s leaders took RM90 million from Umno.