Pakatan toll move nothing to do with Semenyih poll, youth and sports minister says

Syed Saddiq speaks during a press conference in Beranang, Semenyih February 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman rejected today insinuations that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s toll fare reduction for several highways in the Greater Klang Valley was a populist move geared towards winning votes in the Semenyih by-election.

The youth and sports minister also pointed out that four affected tolled highways did not fall under the Semenyih state constituency, adding that the government plans to introduce a “congestion charge” to replace the current system of paying extra for expressways.

“What is unique in this case is we adopted the model from developed countries by offering a 30 per cent discount during off-peak hours and a congestion charge during peak hours with travel between 11pm and 5am to be free.

“At the same time, this encourages the use of public transportation or carpooling,” he told reporters after officiating a bowling event organised by the Women Journalist Association of Malaysia (PERTAMA) at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort here.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had trolled the PH government, asking if the new ruling coalition wanted workers to head out to work and go home at odd hours with the congestion charge proposal after Putrajaya announced its plan for the eventual removal of tolled roads.

