Muhyiddin: ‘Bossku’ Najib campaigning hard out of fear of being forgotten

Pakatan Harapan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech to the Kampung Baru Semenyih Chinese community during a by-election campaign programme in Semenyih February 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEMENYIH, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s constant appearances at various by-election campaigns could be a sign of him trying to remain relevant after being removed from power, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president said Najib wants to remain relevant by relying on his more people-friendly “Bossku” image and fears becoming less popular than current Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“This is my assumption, but seeing him going around in Cameron Highlands, then now in Semenyih just to remind the people who he is is a sign he is worried his name is being drowned out from the narrative,” said Muhyiddin after a meet-and-greet session with Chinese voters at Sin Min Xhong restaurant in Kg Baru Cina today.

“Secondly there are rumours of a power tussle in Umno. Hence he (Najib) is constantly showing his face in public as he knows there are still people out there who want him as Umno chief and as the prime minister. That’s my view of it.”

However Muhyiddin said he and those in PPBM aren’t worried about Najib’s antics.

He said the current government is cash-strapped and are looking for ways to reduce the RM1.2 trillion debt amassed during Najib’s rule but this will take time.

He also emphasised that unlike what Najib is saying, the PH coalition will defend Islam and the rights of Muslims.

“The Opposition keep saying we’re not looking out for Malays and Muslims because they are desperate and bankrupt,” said Muhyiddin.

“They resort to calling us out for not fulfilling election promises but the fact is the government doesn’t have much money after the abuses and corrupt practices under Najib’s rule. I know this as I’ve been in politics since I was in my thirties,” said the 71-year-old.

“We will be making more announcements regarding Najib in the future and BN are scared of this. They know the longer his cases drag out in court the better it will be for PH that’s why they keep attacking us for not fulfilling the electoral promises.

“I assure you we are doing all we can to get the country back on the right track and we’ve only been in here for nine months.”