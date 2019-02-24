Mayor: RM3m co-living space for homeless in George Town by 2020

A homeless man sleeps on a bench at the Esplanade in George Town February 4, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 24 — Penang is building a shelter in the city centre for the homeless to get them off the streets and perhaps even learn a trade.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said a piece of land in George Town, along Jalan CY Choy, has been identified for the shelter.

“It will be a co-living, co-working space for the homeless; it will not be just a shelter,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail.

He said the shelter may also include a cafe for the residents which can provide training and work for them.

The city council will be calling for an open tender to build the shelter by March or April.

“We hope to start work by the middle of this year and the project is expected to be fully completed by next year,” he said.

Yew said this is one way to get the homeless off the streets and stop them from using public spaces as their own personal toilet.

Homeless people are seen sleeping on the sidewalk at Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling in George Town February 4, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The full concept and programmes available for the homeless living in the shelter would be dependent on the final tender agreement.

State welfare and caring society committee chairman Phee Boon Poh told Malay Mail that the state is allocating about RM3 million for the whole project.

The project is part of the state’s “Empowering the Street Citizens” programme announced by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in the state budget last November.

It aims to build a transit centre for the homeless and to provide basic amenities such as food, clothes and shelter.

Phee added that there will be skills training programmes and permanent relocation programmes for the homeless.

Chow had also said the transit centre can also double as a senior citizens’ activities centre.