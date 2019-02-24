MACC: No record of RM90m entering PAS accounts from 1MDB

The MACC has confirmed there is so far no trace of RM90 million entering the official accounts of PAS from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed there is so far no trace of RM90 million entering the official accounts of PAS from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MACC Commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull said investigations since the beginning of the month have found no evidence of a transaction that could be attributed to the allegation.

“The MACC has so far found no record of RM90 million from 1MDB entering into PAS’ account,” he said in a press conference after witnessing the taking of oath and signing of the Anti-Corruption Pledge by 24 members of the Terengganu state assembly here today.

He, however, declined to answer a question on how many more witnesses would be called and whether the MACC was ready to wrap up the case.

Prior to this, the MACC had called up Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa to provide their statements over the allegations.

Former Bersih chairman S. Ambiga and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Husam Musa have also assisted with investigations.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said he hoped all parties would accept MACC’s statement over the matter as investigations were carried out in a transparent and professional manner.

“PAS also calls for the allegations to be stopped immediately and PAS reserves the right to take legal action against any parties that continue to hurl accusations against PAS,” he said in a media statement tonight.

Takiyuddin said the confirmation by the MACC proved that the allegations made by various quarters both from within and outside the country were lies, wild accusations and mala fide aimed at tarnishing the image and integrity of PAS, especially ahead of the 14th General Election. — Bernama