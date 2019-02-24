Are you or are you not supporting me? Dr M asks PAS

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after launching the national level ‘Kampungku Sihat’ programme in Kuah February 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Feb 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he does not understand the attitude of PAS which was constantly changing despite expressing support for him to stay on as prime minister.

Prior to this, he said several PAS leaders had met him and stated their support for him to remain as prime minister, but in a different situation the party was seen acting in a way which was not supportive of him.

“(PAS president_ Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, (PAS secretary-general) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar came to see me and expressed their support for me to continue as prime minister.

"In fact, they gave their admission in writing signed by Takiyuddin at least. Their aspiration was for me to continue as prime minister,” he told reporters after launching the national level ‘Kampungku Sihat’ programme here today.

He was asked to comment on the statement of PAS Youth chief, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi today who stated that PAS and Umno would set up a committee to avoid a collision of the two parties in any election after this.

Commenting further, Dr Mahathir said that PAS’ leaders appeared with Umno leaders during the nomination day after expressing support for him, and announcing that it would not be involved in the Semenyih by-election.

In addition, he said PAS’ move not to contest in the by-election also led rise to the issue of whether they were actually collaborating with Umno to oppose the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate which was seen as not supporting the prime minister.

“PAS also did not put up a candidate for the by-election which means they gave way to Umno and it is clear that today they are cooperating with Umno.

“So I find it hard to accept what was claimed by PAS, one time they said support, another time they made like they did not support. So this is the way of PAS,” he said.

Recently Abdul Hadi, Takiyuddin and Ahmad Samsuri were reported to have met Dr Mahathir at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, Putrajaya to express support for the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman if there was treachery from any PH component parties. — Bernama