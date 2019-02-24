Dr M: Takeover of highways based on govt’s capability

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the takeover of highway concessions would be done according to the government’s capability. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LANGKAWI, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the takeover of highway concessions would be done according to the government’s capability.

He said talks with Gamuda Berhad to take over the four highway concessions in the Klang Valley were the first step taken by the government to fulfil its general election manifesto.

Since taking over the government, Dr Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) had been thinking about how to fulfil their promises.

“We are focusing on what we can do namely the highways in Kuala Lumpur, but we will be expanding to other tolls in other areas. We are doing it according to our capability,” he told a press conference after launching the national-level “Kampungku Sihat” programme at the Langkawi parliamentary constituency service centre here today.

Commenting on talks with Gamuda Berhad, Dr Mahathir said the process was being handled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“We start with a few tolls just based on our capability, to stop the toll collection, the government must buy these roads (which) will cause huge expenses to the government,” he said. — Bernama