Delay in Pakatan reforms an act of betrayal, DAPSY tells Bersatu Youth chief

Syed Saddiq said that reforms must be looked at individually and should not be hastily executed as the party may lose sight of the electorate. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Failure to fulfill the reforms promised in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) GE14 manifesto betrays voters’ trust and will hurt the ruling coalition’s image going forward, the DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) told its counterpart from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

In response to PH Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who suggested the coalition can delay its sweeping promised government reforms, DAPSY National Executive Council members Woo Kah Leong, Leong Yu Sheng and Tan Tiong Yih issued a reminder that their electoral victory was based on an agenda of positive changes, which Malaysians want to see implemented soon.

“Malaysians who took days off from work to travel back home and cast their votes for PH want to see changes now, not later.

“During the launch of Buku Harapan (Book of Hope), PH had promised various Institutional reforms in black and white to rectify our flawed system. The 60-point election manifesto was a result of a collaboration between the four component parties.

“Besides undermining the manifesto, Syed Saddiq also disregarded the voters’ desire for a reformed ‘New Malaysia’,” the trio said in a joint statement today.

They said Umno and PAS were forced to work together and play with racial sentiments due to its lack of political capital, which had caused a drop in Malay support towards PH, but should not be an excuse to not execute the reforms on the questionable policies left by the former ruling coalition.

“It would also be disappointing if PH were to introduce a more conservative or race-based policies just to compete with Umno-Pas for Malay support.

“We hope that Syed Saddiq will realise that fulfilling our reform agenda is the only way for the people of Malaysia to continue giving their support towards PH.

“Delaying the reforms would mean slowing down our nation’s economic recovery, compromising our competency while making us harder to attract foreign investment to develop the nation,” the statement read, adding that the reform must be fulfilled, especially on institutional reform, in order to end political corruption and build a new politics for the future generation.

Woo, Leong, and Tan said that PH must stand by its principle and make vigorous efforts to push for more progressive reforms.

“There shall be no more excuses from PH leaders to rationalize race-based policies and remarks,” the statement read.

Last Thursday, Syed Saddiq had at a conference said that while the PH government intends to get as many pledges for reforms to be fulfilled, he said there are some that may take time due to the challenges faced by the ruling party.

He said while there has to be structural changes, there also must be a timeline to be followed and abide by, and if the reforms are not able to be fulfilled, the Youth and Sport minister said “we explain why we can’t and chart the way forward from there on.”

The Muar MP also said that reforms has to be looked at individually and should not be hastily executed as the party may lose sight of the electorate, which may lead to losing the next elections.