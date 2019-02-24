Claims of PKR not helping Semenyih campaign mere propaganda by Opposition, Azmin says

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during the launch of the party’s operations centre in Semenyih February 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali brushed aside today claims that PKR was purportedly not helping the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate in the Semenyih by-election campaign as merely Opposition propaganda who were uneasy with PH’s unity.

The economics affairs minister cited how he had personally come down to campaign for the by-election for several nights except three days ago when he was absent due him being overseas on work matters.

“PKR leaders such as Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have all been campaigning in Semenyih even though there is no specific timetable listed for them,” he told reporters when met after a ceramah at Kampung Pasir Putih, Semenyih here.

He also hoped that people will not be affected with the Opposition’s propaganda because in order for Semenyih to be retained by PH through the support of the people.

“This is because we want to continue the 'Peduli Rakyat' (Care for the People) tradition that has become the state’s policy all this while,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin who is Gombak MP, also addressed criticisms by Datuk Seri Najib Razak on the PH government’s toll fare reduction for several highways in the Greater Klang Valley after the latter claimed it was a populist move geared towards winning votes and that was insincere.

“Don’t read ‘Bossku’ (Najib) Facebook so often. Let all sides finish their studies.

“We want what we promised in our manifesto to be fulfilled. That is our commitment,” he said.

Najib had trolled the PH government, asking if the new ruling coalition wanted workers to head out to work and go home at odd hours with the congestion charge proposal after Putrajaya announced its plan for the eventual removal of tolled roads.