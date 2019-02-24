Cadet swept away by currents in rescue attempt

KANOWIT, Feb 24 — A Fire and Rescue Department cadet was swept away by swift currents and feared drowned while attempting to rescue three friends in a boat in Sungai Kanowit this evening.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station chief Arrahman Chik said a search and rescue operation (SAR) was carried out as soon a report was received on the incident at Bukong Jagoi at 1.47pm.

He said the incident occurred when the victim, Caros Paee, 15, from SMK Kanowit and his friend David Lee Jilan jumped into the river to rescue three friends whose boat was being swept away by strong currents.

‘‘However, both of them were also swept away by the currents. Carlos disappeared but David managed to swim to safety while the three in the boat were rescued by villagers,’’ he said.

He said the SAR failed to find the victim and it was stopped at 6 pm and would resume tomorrow morning. — Bernama