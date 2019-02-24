Agenda on unity of ummah, main focus of Umno-PAS joint-committee

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks during a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel Kuala Lumpur January10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 24 — The agenda on unity of the ummah will be the priority of the cooperation between Umno and PAS through a committee to be formed soon.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said it was better for both parties to forge cooperation in a formal manner to achieve the agenda which he described as not being merely in terms of politics.

“The Umno and PAS collaboration currently is not formal, but at the highest level of both parties we agreed to forge cooperation in a formal manner (committee).

“We agreed to hold consultations and cooperation at the central level after the conclusion of the by-election for the Semenyih State Legislative Assembly seat. Umno will be led by me personally while PAS by the deputy president of the party, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man,” he told reporters when going on a visit to Kampung Sungai Jai, Beranang, here today.

However, Mohamad who is also Barisan Nasional deputy chairman, did not state the number of Umno representatives involved in the committee.

Yesterday, the media reported that the two opposition parties would set up a joint committee to strengthen the opposition block and as preparation to face the 15th general election soon. — Bernama