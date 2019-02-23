Wisma Putra rubbishes Philippine’s envoy’s claims on Sabah

Malaysia reiterates that Sabah is part of Malaysia and any claims on the state are without basis. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Malaysia reiterated that Sabah is part of Malaysia and any claims on the state are without basis.

Wisma Putra said Sabah has been recognised by the United Nations (UN) and the international community as part of Malaysia since the formation of the Federation on 16 September, 1963.

“As such, Malaysia does not recognise and will not entertain any claims by any party on Sabah,” it said in a statement in response to Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose’s statement in Sabah on February 21 that Manila had not dropped its claim on Sabah.

Jose was reportedly making the statement in a news conference after paying a courtesy call to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

In the response to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Secretary General Jahid Jahim’s statement on the matter, Wisma Putra also stressed that Malaysia has without fail asserted its position on the matter.

“At the same time, Jahid Jahim’s statement is misleading and has the potential to damage the excellent ties which Malaysia and the Philippines currently enjoy.

“This bilateral relation is important not only for both countries but for the entire region as well,” it added. — Bernama