Singapore suspends import of Singlong products after metal found in peanut puff

AVA said that it received feedback ‘about a small fragmented piece of metal’ found inside a piece of peanut puff. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — For the third time in less than a year, a piece of metal has been found in food manufacturer Singlong's products.

In a press release yesterday, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it received feedback “about a small fragmented piece of metal” found inside a piece of peanut puff. This comes after the manufacturer was investigated on similar feedback earlier this year.

AVA has suspended the import of all products from the Malaysian company. In May last year, the company recalled a batch of its peanut butter, Singlong Peanut Butter (Crunchy), after a metal screw was found in one of the bottles.

On the latest incident, AVA said: “Following investigation, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory.”

It has since directed the importer — Sing Long Foodstuff Trading — to “recall the implicated products” in an ongoing operation.

The recalled bottles weigh 350g and are marked for consumption by December 30, 2019.

Consumers who have bought the implicated products are advised not to eat it, and may contact the importer at 6284 5254 for an exchange of product or enquiries. ― TODAY