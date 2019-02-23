PKR Wanita: Draw up sexual harassment act

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Women's wing chief Haniza Mohd Talha said the act was important as incidents of sexual harassments were often reported taking place especially at the work place and the majority of victims involved were women. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Feb 23 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Women wing has urged the government to speed up effort to formulate the Sexual Harassment Act to protect women.

Its chief Haniza Mohd Talha said the act was important as incidents of sexual harassments were often reported taking place especially at the work place and the majority of victims involved were women.

‘’I hope this act will be able to protect women not only at the work place, but everywhere. We know some men were also victims but theirs are isolated cases and what is important is that we save the women group.

‘’We also hope there will be a clear action which can help to protect the victims,’’ she told a media conference after launching a Stop Violence Against Women campaign in conjunction with the 2019 South Zone PKR Wanita Convention at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were Melaka PKR Wanita chief, Ginie Lim Siew Lim, Johor PKR Wanita chief, Rahamizon Abdul Ghani and Negeri Sembilan PKR Wanita chief, Azlinah Zamil and over 300 PKR Wanita members from the three states. — Bernama