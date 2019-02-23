New BSH conditions to ensure only the deserving benefit from scheme

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Ir Amiruddin Hamzah, July 26, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JITRA, Feb 23 — The requirements for 2019 Cost of Living Aid (BSH) which were considered more stringent by some quarters were not aimed at reducing the number of recipients but merely to ensure only those who are eligible enjoy the benefit.

Deputy Finance Minister, Datuk Ir Amiruddin Hamzah said the conditions were imposed as a process of whitening the list of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) as well as to prevent parties from taking advantage of the assistance.

“Basically, we want to ensure the conditions are met and adhered to and I wish to stress that the requirements are not meant to reduce the number of recipients but to ensure all eligible parties receive the benefit.

“The people should not be upset as the government is listening to their voices and grievances and if we could find another easier way, we would do it,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of Taman Pulasan Rukun Tetangga Fun Ride here today.

Amiruddin was commenting on allegations that the government deliberately wanted to reduce the number of BSH recipients by imposing stringent conditions including the need to produce marriage certificate for application under household category.

Amiruddinwho is also Kubang Pasu MP said if the conditions were found to be too troublesome, the ministry would look into other easier approach.

“We do no intend to make it difficult so much so even eligible recipients are disqualified,” he said.

He also called on community leaders including Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to go to the ground to assist applicants especially senior citizens in completing the documents.

“I would like to urge various community institutions such as surau committee members or even resident associations to assist senior citizens fill up the forms,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Amiruddin said the amount of assistance under single people category was being discussed for the next phase.” After receiving complaints, the government has reconsidered and will provide RM100 for a start and the Cabinet will review the amount of aid,” he said. — Bernama