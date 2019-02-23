Get the current government to recognise USAS, Perak BN tells education exco

Datuk Saarani Mohamad said USAS had started out as a college before it was elevated to university college status and then university status. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 23 ― The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) has criticised the state government for questioning why the former government failed to turn Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) into a public university.

State Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said during the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary by-election in 2016, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had announced the elevation of USAS to university status.

“Now, the onus is on the current state government to follow-up on the matter with the federal government,” he said.

Saarani was commenting on a statement by state Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari who blamed BN for failing to fulfil their promise in making USAS a public university.

Saarani said since the days when Pakatan Harapan was the Opposition, USAS had been used for political mileage.

“But Barisan managed to answer to all allegations and prove that it were mere lies. One of it was USAS had opened a golf course which was made by Datuk Seri Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin,” he said.

Saarani said USAS had started out as a college before it was elevated to university college status and then university status.

“Why is the current administration using USAS to attack the former administration?” he asked.

Instead of sensationalising the matter, Saarani said Abdul Aziz should get the new government to recognise USAS as a public university.

Saarani also question Abdul Aziz's statement that USAS would have a new management.

“Is he making the announcement ahead of Sultan of Perak, who is the chancellor?” Saarani said.

Yesterday, Abdul Aziz had told the media that he had met the university's new vice-chancellor and board of directors and they will be appointed in one month’s time.