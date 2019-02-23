Former university student lodges report over judicial misconduct

(From left) Rafzan Ramli, Khairul Amal Mahmud, and their lawyers Joshua Tay and Michael Cheah outside the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters February 23, 2019. — Picture by Ida Lim

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Two former university students who were convicted of being in an illegal assembly in front of the National Mosque here in 2001 lodged separate reports today over judicial misconduct as alleged by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in his affidavit.

They were Khairul Amal Mahmud, 38, and Rafzan Ramli, 42, who lodged their respective reports at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters here at 11 am today. They were accompanied by their lawyers.

Khairul Amal, a former Universiti Malaya (UM) student, said their purpose of filing the report was for the police to investigate on allegations of misconduct by judges contained in Hamid Sultan’s affidavit.

“We want the police to investigate if it is true there were wrong doings in deciding cases, including the case involving us,” he told reporters when met after lodging the police report.

Khairul Amal said he and Rafzan would also file for a review of their case at the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the Magistrate’s Court in sentencing them to RM3,900 fine, in default three months’ jail, after finding them guilty of taking part in the illegal assembly.

Khairul Amal and Rafzan were among five former university students who were fined RM3,900 or three months jail each by a Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2009, after they were found guilty of the offence.

On February 14, Hamid Sultan filed a 63-page affidavit that revealed explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including allegations of judicial interference in former Bukit Gelugor member of Parliament and DAP chairman, the late Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

In the affidavit, Hamid Sultan had also made references to the case involving the former university students who were convicted of participating in an unlawful assembly.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government is setting up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into alleged misconduct by certain judges. — Bernama