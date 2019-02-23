DPM: Pakatan always strives to fulfil its promises

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after visiting the Mahmudah care centre in Semenyih February 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 23 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is always striving to fulfil all their promises despite the constraints they have been facing since they took over the administration of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister cum PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the promises were made during the 14th general election (GE14) campaign when the PH was still the Opposition and was unaware of the seriousness of the problems awaiting them after forming the new government.

“Now, we are being criticised. We are doing our level best to fulfil all those promises, but it’s hard...we inherited so much (problems) from the previous government which had ruled for 60 years,” she said after launching the gotong-royong at Surau Istiqamah in Seksyen 6, Bandar Rinching, here today, as part of PH campaign for the Semenyih by-election.

She said what was offered by PH during the GE14 was comprehensive in nature and meant to improve the country’s social development and economic growth.

Furthermore, Dr Wan Azizah said that for each promise to be fulfilled, the government’s capability to make it happen must be taken into consideration.

Also present at the gotong-royong event were Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir and PH candidate for Semenyih by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

Muhammad Aiman is running against Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional); Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Bahtiar Mohd Nor of PH on January 11.

After the gotong-royong, Dr Wan Azizah also attended the meet-and-greet event with the residents in Taman Pelangi here and officiated the La Pelangi Club House.

In her brief speech, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said a proactive neighbourhood could help prevent youths from getting involved in social problems.

“I would like to congratulate the Taman Pelangi residents’ association for being active and successful in ensuring safe neighbourhood,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to attend several other community programmes and meet with senior citizens, single mothers and persons with disabilities at the Kampung Baru Semenyih later today.

The polling for Semenyih by-election is on March 2. ― Bernama