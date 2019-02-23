Cops bust convenience store robbery gang

Police have busted a gang robbing convenience stores with the arrest of two young men. — file pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 23 — Police have busted a gang robbing convenience stores with the arrest of two young men, in a raid behind a shopping centre near here yesterday.

Seberang Perai T aengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the incident at 5.30 pm, the two suspects, aged 17 and 20, had just robbed a convenience store at Jalan Aston, before they were detained about five kilometres from the business premises.

“In the incident, the duo had barged into the convenience store before directing the employee at the counter to hand over the cash.

“But when the worker refused to hand over the money, he was hit with a helmet and his hand slashed with a knife by one of the suspects,” he said here today.

Nik Ros said the two suspects fled on a motorcycle, and the victim lodged a police report before the duo were arrested along with cash and a 12 centimetre long knife.

He said, based on initial investigations, the two suspects were involved in at least 15 robberies at convenience stores around SPT district since the beginning of the year, and they are also engaged in criminal activities in Kulim district, Kedah.

“The two who have three previous criminal and drug records were being remanded for further investigation and police believe they have been involved ain such activities since last year,” he said. — Bernama