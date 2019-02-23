City folk urged to cooperate with MPPP to resolve complaints

File photo of Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Hannah Yeoh, speaking to reporters after the ‘Child abuse cases are increasing: Is the law less effective?’ forum in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — City folks should cooperate with their respective Residents Representative Council (MPP) to effectively resolve complaints and enhance progress of their area without having to refer the matter to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh said since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government, various efforts had been made to enhance the well-being and welfare of city folks, including the setting up of MPP.

“Besides saving residents’ time and energy, the MPP, whose members are appointed by their own community, is able to deal direct with residents and understands the area better,” she added.

Yeoh, who is also Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister, was speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Taman Sri Sinar and Taman Sri Bintang MPP here today.

For residents intending to carry out business, she advised them to apply for the license through their respective MPPs.

“The function of the MPP is to facilitate dealings between residents and the local government authority, including in applying for business license,” she added. — Bernama