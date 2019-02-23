Accused as ‘mastermind’, Anwar tells PAS not to harm Islam’s image with lies

File photo of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaking during the seminar on ‘Contemporary Islamic Thought and Societal Reforms’ in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Leaders from Islamist party PAS should not lie as it would only hurt Islam’s reputation, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar gave the advice as a Muslim himself to PAS, after a leader from the political party alluded to him allegedly being the “mastermind” of a plot to initiate a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I want to advise that Muslims cannot slander.

“If they use politics for the arena of slander and lies, don’t use the name of Islam, it damages the image of Islam under the name of a Muslim party,” he told reporters today at an event, with the recording of his remarks made available to the Malay Mail.

Anwar said lies by Muslims would hurt the image of Islam among non-Muslims.

“I want to advise as a Muslim that we can engage in politics. Stop the politics of slander and lies,” he added.

Anwar suggested that PAS was seeking to shift attention away from its own problems of having allegedly taken RM90 million from Umno.

Earlier today, PAS youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi had posted a Facebook post that seemed to link Anwar to an alleged plan for a vote of no confidence against Dr Mahathir.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had also recently alleged that two PH parties were planning to move a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir, but did not provide evidence to back the claim.

Anwar previously suggested that PAS concocted the rumour of a coup in order to distract from the scrutiny it was under after president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang abandoned his defamation suit against Sarawak Report for claiming his party’s leaders took RM90 million from Umno.